Singapore signs open skies agreement with Palau

SINGAPORE – The Republic has inked an open skies agreement with the Western Pacific island nation of Palau which will allow airlines from both countries to fly between each other, and beyond to any third country.

The Ministry of Transport on Monday said that under this agreement, the airlines will be able to fly any number of passenger and cargo services.

They will also be able to operate with no restrictions on capacity, frequency, aircraft type or routing schedules.

Minister of Transport and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations S. Iswaran signed the agreement with Palau's President Surangel Whipps Jr.

Mr Iswaran said that the agreement demonstrates the close and growing relations between both countries.

He added: "As the aviation sector recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic, this agreement reaffirms our commitment to further strengthen our connectivity to the benefit of trade, tourism, businesses and our people."