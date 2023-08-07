Palau: The next Maldives and a mini-Galapagos too

PALAU – Mention that your next holiday will be in Palau, and some people may ask: “Which island are you heading to?”

That is understandable, since Palau sounds like “Pulau”, a familiar Malay word for “island” in Singapore.

But say it right, because Palau (pristineparadisepalau.com) is a country of Edenic attractions.

Previously administered by the United States and independent since 1994, visa-free Palau is a sprinkling of some 340 islands in the Pacific Ocean.

Looking out of the aeroplane window, the tuft-covered jungle islands resemble moss-laden stepping stones and the coral islands are framed by dazzling white sand.

On land, surreal marvels abound. In a hidden lake, I swim with millions of bobbing jellyfish. Without any predators over the years, the jellyfish have lost their sting.

Meanwhile, relics of war planes lie hidden in thick jungle while monolithic stones allude to the culture of ancient seafarers. By the shoreline, saltwater crocodiles laze in the mangrove swamps.

Farther out at sea, sharks patrol the reefs, spoilt for choice, for they can feast on many of the 1,450 fish species.

And water visibility is as clear as in an aquarium, as far as the eye can see.

Together, this unspoilt scene of natural wonders ranks high on the list for any documentary producer.

Its remote location has kept it under wraps from mainstream travellers who had to bear with long flights over multiple countries and lengthy stopovers.

Certainly, flights are costly too, as the handful of carriers adopt monopolistic pricing.

But from September, travellers from Singapore’s aviation hub will enjoy direct access to this underrated work of nature when Alii Palau Airlines starts flying.

Clocking in at under five hours, the flight duration is comparable with flying to Beijing, Osaka or Perth.

Here are six reasons this all-season destination may well be the next Maldives, fused with the natural wonders of a mini Galapagos.

1. Marine life on steroids