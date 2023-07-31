Carbon emissions goal will not be met without diversifying protein sources: Experts

SINGAPORE - Asia’s 10 biggest economies will need to diversify between 30 and 90 per cent of their traditional protein production to include alternatives by 2060, in order to reduce carbon emissions and achieve the Paris Agreement goals.

This is according to a recent report published by Asia Research & Engagement (ARE), a social enterprise working on sustainable development.

According to the report, emissions from animal protein production and sourcing increasingly jeopardise the food industry, its profitability and financing.

Livestock, a main source of protein in most markets, is energy intensive, accounting for 68 per cent of emissions in the food industry, and requiring more land and resources than plant-based foods.

With global consumption of protein increasing by 45 per cent in the first two decades of this century, and Asia accounting for 60 per cent of the growth, Dr Kate Blaszak, director of Protein Transition at ARE, said there is an urgent need for diversification of protein sources to minimise carbon emissions.

“If we don’t transition, we’re not going to reach the Paris Agreement goals,” she said.

The deal’s overarching goal is to hold the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2 deg C above pre-industrial levels, and pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 deg C above pre-industrial levels.

Dr Blaszak outlined certain aspects of this protein transition: responsible but limited animal protein through fair labour, ensuring humane conditions in farms, as well as zero deforestation for livestock, and more sustainable alternative protein sources that are energy and cost efficient.

She calls Asia “the world’s food bowl”, producing 40 to 45 per cent of the world’s meat.

ARE’s research focused on its 10 biggest markets: China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, India and Pakistan.

In 2021, China produced 90.74 million tonnes of meat and consumed 100 million tonnes, 60 per cent of which was pork.

Based on its research, ARE stresses that a reduction of animal-based protein production must begin as soon as 2030. Should action not be taken, and protein manufacturing continue in its current state, the effects of climate change will worsen.

As a result, Dr Blaszak said, global food security will be compromised. “We’d be looking at potential major insecurity for grain crops that either feed us directly, or go to animal feed, (and there will be) major impacts on animal production due to heat, disease and other changes,” she said.

She highlighted that Singapore, with high levels of animal protein consumption – 205,600 tonnes of chicken alone in 2020 – will need to diversify its protein sources.