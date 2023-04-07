UN report on safety of lab-grown meats cites S’pore, the only country selling them, as case study

SINGAPORE - Singapore is the only country in the world where consumers can buy cell-cultured chicken, but how safe are such laboratory-grown meats for consumption?

Two United Nations (UN) agencies released a global report to address this issue, in efforts to bring more of such foods to the dining table and assure consumers that they are safe to eat.

Traces of antibiotics in the meat product, pathogens in the animal cells that can spread to humans, and possible genetic changes in cells as they multiply were identified as some of the potential hazards of cell-based meats in the report.

Put together by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the World Health Organisation (WHO), the report cited Singapore, which approved cell-cultured chicken for sale in 2020, as a case study in the regulation of such meats.

The report concluded that many of the hazards identified in cell-based foods already exist in conventionally produced foods and livestock agriculture, and hence the meats are safe for consumption if produced and handled well.

Released on Wednesday, the report was largely a result of a meeting among experts and officials from 15 countries and the two UN agencies in November 2022. The four-day meeting in Singapore was convened to identify the potential hazards that cell-cultured meat could harbour and ways to avoid them.

In Singapore, cell-cultured chicken by Californian start-up Eat Just was approved for sale three years ago. It is currently being sold at Huber’s Butchery in Dempsey Road as kebab skewers with couscous and fried chicken salad. Each dish costs $18.50.

Other cell-cultured meats, such as beef and fish, are still being developed while some firms abroad are seeking approval from the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) to sell their slaughter-free thin-cut steaks and minced pork items here.

Currently, there are more than 100 cell-based food start-ups around the world.

Cell-based meat is made by taking cells from a cow, chicken or fish through a biopsy and then growing the cells in a nutrient broth and media. The tissues are harvested, prepared and packaged into meat products.

Such meats generated from cells may combine different cell types like muscle and fat cells to replicate the structure and texture of meat. Extrusion techniques and 3D printing, as well as flavouring and preservatives, are used to create products that are close to meat from livestock.

Titled Food Safety Aspects Of Cell-based Food, the report listed a number of possible hazards that could arise in each stage of the production process, from sourcing the cells to formulating the final nugget or steak.

The spread of foodborne pathogens such as Salmonella, E. coli and Listeria from the biopsied cells to the end product was one of the hazards highlighted in the report.

But it noted that the risk was much lower when compared with livestock breeding.

To avoid this problem, cell-cultured meat firms can ask for livestock and aquaculture health certifications and inspection of the source animals to ensure they are disease-free. Testing for pathogens can also be done before banking the cells, said the report.