Car lands sideways, sandwiched between other cars after crash in Sembawang

The accident happened near the junction of Canberra Road and Sembawang Road on Tuesday evening around 7pm. PHOTO: SGROADSACCIDENT/FACEBOOK
Christie Chiu
Updated
36 sec ago
Published
7 min ago

SINGAPORE - A 42-year-old female driver was taken to hospital after an accident involving four cars along Canberra Road in Sembawang.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident on Tuesday evening around 7pm.

In a video posted to the Singapore roads accidents.com Facebook page on Wednesday, a dark grey Honda car is seen elevated on its side, sandwiched between at least two other cars.

Its headlights are shattered and its right rear door hangs open.

Shards of glass and other debris from the accident are scattered across the road while hoards of passers-by are seen standing around the accident scene.

SCDF said the accident happened near the junction of Canberra Road and Sembawang Road, and the female driver was conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. The police said four vehicles were involved in the accident.

Investigations are ongoing.

More On This Topic
Bike, rider in bushes in Jurong West collision; MPV flips over after accident on Braddell flyover
Driver taken to hospital unconscious after accident in Circuit Road

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top