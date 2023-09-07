Driver taken to hospital unconscious after accident in Circuit Road

SINGAPORE - A 59-year-old man was taken to the hospital unconscious after a traffic accident in Circuit Road on Thursday morning.

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car at Block 88 Circuit Road at 7.10am.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were informed about the accident at about 7.15am and the man was later taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

In photos taken in the aftermath of the incident, a silver car with damage to its front can be seen. It appears to have come to a stop off the road and onto a pavement and partly on a grass patch in front of a flat. Flower pots likely belonging to residents of Housing Board flats can be seen scattered everywhere, many of them broken.

The owner of a shop that sells clothes said the driver was the only person in the car and his hands could be seen shaking, reported Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News on Thursday.