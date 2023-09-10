Bike, rider in bushes in Jurong West collision; MPV flips over after accident on Braddell flyover

SINGAPORE - The police are investigating two separate road accidents that took place on Thursday, which resulted in three people being sent to the hospital.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the first incident – involving a motorcycle and a car at the junction of Jurong West Street 63 towards Jurong West Street 64 – at 7.40pm.

A 51-year-old male motorcyclist was taken conscious to the National University Hospital.

A video shared on the SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) Facebook page shows a motorcycle crossing a junction. As it does so, it clips the front of a silver sedan that is waiting to make a discretionary right turn. The impact sends the rider and his bike careening across the junction before they land in some bushes.

A 45-year-old male car driver is assisting with police investigations, said the police.