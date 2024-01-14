Can Singapore get another not-for-profit hospital to help keep private sector costs down?

SINGAPORE – Many industry players and watchers were caught by surprise when the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Jan 8 its interest in having a new not-for-profit private acute hospital.

The ministry invited private healthcare operators to participate in an industry consultation from late January to April.

There is certainly a dire need for a new hospital – or at least more acute hospital beds. The severe bed crunch that public hospitals have been experiencing for the past few years attests to this. Hospitals in the private sector are also seeing high occupancy rates.

Having another private hospital is also in line with the tenets set out in the 1993 White Paper on Affordable Health Care, which had aimed for a public-private mix of 70:30 for acute hospitals. Today, it stands at roughly 83:17.

However, what came as a surprise was that under the proposed model, profit from the hospital cannot be distributed to shareholders. It must either be reinvested into the hospital or used for “charitable or other not-for-profit activities”.

The question many people immediately asked was: Why would any private hospital operator want to run a not-for-profit hospital? It would have owners and shareholders who expect a profit from any venture.

Singapore has one private not-for-profit hospital – Mount Alvernia – out of a total of 19 acute hospitals, of which 10 are government-owned.

The 319-bed Mount Alvernia Hospital is owned by the Franciscan Missionaries of the Divine Motherhood, which also owns and runs the Assisi Hospice.

The hospital was set up more than 60 years ago, with just 60 beds and a staff of 35 Roman Catholic nurses. It was given 10 years to defray the $1.6 million building cost through operational profit. It also received a lot of contributions from well-wishers, including philanthropist businessman Lee Kong Chian.

Over the decades, the hospital expanded with the addition of more wards, operating theatres, laboratories and outpatient services.

Such a slow development is no longer possible. Whoever takes on the challenge today will need to have deep pockets to finance the building of a hospital.

The most recent standalone private hospital – the 333-bed Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, which opened in 2012 – was built at a cost of $2 billion. More than half of that went to the acquisition of land – at a whopping $1.25 billion. That was more than double the other bids. The need to recover the high building cost will inevitably push up healthcare cost.

Land cost for a not-for-profit hospital is unlikely to be that high.

But even if the Government were to offer the land free, building costs today aren’t cheap. It will not be easy for charitable organisations to raise the hundreds of millions of dollars such a project requires – unless the planned hospital is a small one, like the 31-bed Crawfurd Hospital, which MOH classifies as an acute hospital.