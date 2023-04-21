Longer waiting times for beds in some hospitals, but treatment not delayed: MOH

SINGAPORE – Patients needing hospitalisation are waiting longer to get a bed due to a high number of patients, many with complex conditions. But the Ministry of Health (MOH) stressed that treatment begins even as they wait to get sent to a ward.

The recent surge in Covid-19 cases has added to the shortage of beds, MOH said on Friday.

The median wait time has gone up over the past fortnight from 5 hours to 7.2 hours, the ministry said on Friday.

A check by The Straits Times found that in some cases, patients can wait up to four days to get a bed.

A MOH spokesman said hospitals have been experiencing a high volume of non-Covid-19 patients, and also more Covid-19 patients.

Citing Health Minister Ong Ye Kung who spoke in Parliament on Friday, the spokesman said: “We have many more patients with more complex medical needs, often older (ones), who needed longer hospital stays.

“This contributed to higher bed utilisation, which slowed the flow of patients from emergency departments (ED) to hospital wards. Ultimately, the situation has to be resolved with more hospital capacity, the development of which has been delayed due to Covid-19.”

The spokesman said the ministry has been expanding Transitional Care Facilities where medically stable patients can be moved to from hospitals prior to their discharge.

He also gave the assurance that medical teams will start treatment for patients while they wait for a bed in the ward.

At places like Alexandra Hospital, waiting for three hours was the norm in the week of April 9. Singapore’s biggest hospital, Singapore General Hospital, also had median wait times ranging from 3.3 hours to 8.5 hours that week. But other hospitals had days when half the patients needed more than 25 hours to get a bed.

The worst hit appears to be Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH) which, in the three weeks to April 15, had 16 days when the wait for a bed was more than 20 hours. The longest median wait was 40 hours on March 27.

KTPH recorded 100 per cent bed occupancy for six days in the same week, dropping to 95.7 per cent occupancy rate on the seventh day. On April 10, half of its patients waited more than 29 hours for a bed.

The son of a patient said his father, who suffers from multiple conditions, waited more than four days to move from the emergency department to a ward.

A spokesman for the hospital admitted that it has been experiencing heavy patient loads for the past few months, and that its staff have been working longer hours to ensure that patients are cared for.

But he said there are “unique and extraneous factors” that contributed to the long waiting times for a bed, including the delay in the opening of Woodlands Health. Demand for beds in the northern part of the country has increased and is expected to grow.

He added: “We are seeing more ill patients than before, coming to our ED via ambulances, and presenting with complex conditions and comorbidities. As a result, the average length of stay of our patients has increased, and those in the ED have to wait longer for beds to be made available.”