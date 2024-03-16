Long wait for subsidised support pushes parents of kids with developmental needs to private sector

SINGAPORE – Mr Chye Kiat Keng first suspected his son, Bob, had autism spectrum disorder because the boy could not walk or talk when he was 1½ years old.

“He wasn’t interested in class at all,” recounted the 49-year-old, who is in the private education sector. “We didn’t know why... whether he was purely not interested or if he didn’t understand.”

Mr Chye and his wife, an account manager, tried to enrol Bob, now aged four, in the Early Intervention Programme for Infants and Children (Eipic). This scheme supports children with developmental needs in a group setting.

They were told the wait would be five or six months, but ended up waiting more than a year with no news from the centre they had applied to.

The couple eventually turned to private service providers for early intervention support, as well as occupational and speech therapy.

Bob currently has an educational therapist who goes to his childcare centre to guide him four times a month. This costs about $300 per session.

In addition, his occupational and speech therapists each cost $230 per session, which takes place once a month. In total, his parents spend more than $1,600 per month for his needs.

“We could not wait any more,” said 39-year-old Nguyen Thu Trang, Mr Chye’s wife. She added that the long wait had eaten into the “golden time” for early intervention. “Private vendors are very expensive, but there is no choice for us.”

Industry experts say long wait times for subsidised programmes such as Eipic mean it is not uncommon for parents to seek help from the private sector.

In 2023, there were 2,600 children on the waitlist for Eipic, which is run by social service agency operators, and Eipic-P, run by selected private sector operators whose fees are partially offset by government subsidies.

This was a decrease from 3,100 waitlisted children in 2022.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the Ministry for Social and Family Development (MSF) said the average waiting time in 2023 was 7.5 months, a slight drop from 7.6 months in 2022.

As at end-2023, there were a total of 5,700 Eipic and Eipic-P places across 23 Eipic centres and 29 Eipic-P centres. This was after adding 1,200 Eipic places that year.

On March 6, Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling announced that another 1,500 places will be added to Eipic and Eipic-P in 2024, with the addition of four new early intervention centres.

This will ensure more children with developmental needs can receive timely support, she said.

The aim is to have government-funded places serve 80 per cent of children requiring medium to high levels of early intervention by 2027, up from 63 per cent in 2023.