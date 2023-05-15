Tertiary-educated adults with autism receive training for jobs in engineering sector

SINGAPORE – Tertiary-educated adults with autism are getting trained and placed in jobs in the engineering sector, under a new programme by research and technology non-profit organisation Trampolene.
The Gates (Growing Autistic Talent for Engineering Sector) programme was started in May 2022, after research showed that people with autism have one of the lowest employment rates among people with disabilities.
Those with tertiary qualifications also face underemployment due to a high barrier of entry for higher-skilled jobs, said Trampolene’s chief operating officer Cheok Xue Ting.
Ms You Kai Xuan is among 42 graduates of institutes of higher learning (IHL) enrolled in the programme. She was unable to secure internships as part of her studies at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) as companies told the school she was unsuitable.
The 22-year-old, who has a Nitec in Infocomm Technology, is working full-time as an assembly technician at precision manufacturing company Grand Venture Technology (GVT).
Young adults with autism lack executive function skills, such planning and time estimation.
Ms Hillary Lim, who works for Trampolene as a senior job coach, helped create a timetable for Ms You.
It details specific duties she must undertake. For example, it says Ms You has to test iron bars for 90 minutes from 8.30am, and “pack silver things in plastic bags and paste stickers on the bags” between 10.15am and 11.40am.
Ms Lim also held Ms You’s hand to show her how much strength was needed when using the torque screwdriver.
Ms You needs the timetable to pace herself and manage her time. When she started the job in 2022, she tired herself out before lunch as she exerted too much strength on simple tasks.
“At first, I was nervous as I was new to the environment. But I am comfortable with the supervisor and colleagues now. They guided me patiently on the task, and were caring and willing to help,” said Ms You.
The Gates programme is the first to be supported by Temasek Foundation under a pay-for-success model.
The $340,000 committed by upfront funders will be repaid if trainees stay in a job for nine months and other outcomes of job training and placement are achieved.
In this funding model, foundations, financial institutions, and corporations provide upfront capital to organisations like Trampolene to serve their beneficiaries.
Outcomes funders such as the Government repay upfront funders only if the project successfully achieves outcomes targets.
Ms Cheok said the pay-for-success model focuses on retention rate, which is an issue among young adults with autism who tend to leave their job after six months.
Before the job placement, Trampolene assessed Ms You and found her suitable for hands-on work.
Ms Lim also briefed Ms You’s colleagues on how she communicates, telling them they need to repeat or simplify instructions.
She told them they can also break down the work into small steps, and share her responsibilities with others.
GVT chief executive Julian Ng said one of the main challenges the company encountered was communication. Some staff with autism take what others say literally and have trouble understanding abstract concepts.
For example, Ms You’s colleagues will say “I’ll get back to you by a specific time” rather than “I’ll get back to you later”.
“This improves communication for everyone in the workplace,” said Mr Ng. The company has about 150 employees in its Singapore headquarters, including three with special needs.
Trampolene also works with organisations to redesign the recruitment process and job role. With GVT, it advised the company to use work assessment instead of conventional interviews.
To match trainees with employers, the non-profit conducts tests on specific skills employers are looking out for, from motor skills to data entry and quality control.
It then selects trainees able to perform the tasks, said Ms Cheok.
She said Trampolene also considers work planning, hygiene and safety awareness, as well as sensory challenges.
If a trainee is affected by high-frequency noises even with earplugs on, they might be more suited to an office job than engineering.
Trampolene is aiming to train 70 young adults over 30 months from May 2022.
To date, it has trained 42 graduates with autism and placed 18 of them in jobs, with 13 having stayed with their employers for three months or more.
Aside from Temasek Foundation, some of the other upfront funders are Ishk Tolaram Foundation, Quantedge Foundation and Asia Philanthropic Ventures (apVentures).
Outcomes funders include ECCA Family Foundation and the Diana Koh Foundation through the Community Foundation of Singapore.
Mr Nicholas Tay, who has autism and holds a diploma in pharmaceutical science from Temasek Polytechnic, was hired under the programme as a production worker in ice cream manufacturing company The Ice Cream & Cookie Co.
He sets up workstations for production, prepares packaging, and places products on a conveyor system for printing or metal detection testing.
Mr Damian Yip, head of production at the firm, said he considered Mr Tay’s basic communication skills, education level and challenges faced at previous workplaces to decide if he was suitable for the role.
Ms Lim said Mr Tay’s main issue is perspective-taking or negative thinking. When the 26-year-old first started, he often felt lousy about himself when he saw others working faster than him.
“A regular person would think: ‘Oh, the person is faster than me because he has been here for a longer time than me, so he is more experienced.’
“However, Nicholas’ thinking was ‘Oh, that person is faster than me. I have to be as fast, if not I am not good enough to work here,” said Ms Lim.
She added that Mr Tay’s co-workers are often on the lookout for when he shows signs that he is tired or when work is too difficult for him. They then get him to switch duties, to take the load off him.
But Mr Tay thought they moved him as he was not doing a good job.
She mapped out Mr Tay’s thoughts and shared with him other possibilities, for instance that co-workers move him because they care.
“It helps to widen Nicholas’s perspectives and also lets him try to think in different ways,” she said.