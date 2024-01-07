Cabby arrested after woman, 75, killed in accident at Robertson Quay

SINGAPORE - A taxi driver was arrested following an accident that killed an elderly woman at Robertson Quay on the afternoon of Jan 6.

When contacted, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident at Block 90 Robertson Quay at about 5.30pm.

A 75-year-old woman was taken to the Singapore General Hospital, where she died of her injuries.

The taxi driver, a 67-year-old man, was arrested for careless driving causing death, said the police, who added that investigations are ongoing.