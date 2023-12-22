Three pedestrians injured outside City Gate mall after taxi collides with car

SINGAPORE – Three pedestrians were taken to hospital after a taxi collided with a car and careened onto a sidewalk outside Beach Road mall City Gate on Dec 21.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said they were alerted at about noon to the accident at the junction of Jalan Sultan and Minto Road.

Three pedestrians, aged between 32 and 58, were conscious when taken to hospital, they added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the pedestrians were taken to Raffles Hospital. Another person was assessed for minor injuries but declined to be taken to hospital, SCDF added.

A spokesperson from ComfortDelGro said the taxi driver had minor injuries and that there were no passengers on board when the accident occurred.

The spokesperson said the company’s “primary concern is the well-being of the three pedestrians”.

“We will be reaching out to them to extend our care and render assistance the best we can,” the spokesperson said, adding that the company is assisting police in their investigations.

The police said a 37-year-old car driver is assisting with investigations.

Shin Min Daily News reported on Dec 22 that deliveryman Lin Zhihai said he had witnessed the aftermath of the accident while making a delivery. The 62-year-old said he saw a car with a damaged front parked at the junction and a taxi on the walkway outside the mall.

A shop assistant, who wanted to be identified only as Ms Wang, told the Chinese-language evening newspaper that the taxi’s front left tyre had burst and the front windshield had shattered.

The 30-year-old said the three people who were injured were conscious and that they lay on the ground for a while.

In a video seen by a Shin Min reporter, more than 10 passers-by could be seen helping the injured pedestrians.