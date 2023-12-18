Jail for driver who ran red light in Punggol and killed 14-year-old teen

SINGAPORE – A man who ran a red light and collided into a 14-year-old boy, who subsequently died in hospital, has been sentenced to two years’ jail.

Firhan Aqil Mohamad Amran, 25, pleaded guilty on Dec 18 to one count of dangerous driving causing death.

He was also disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licence for 10 years after his release from prison.

The accident at about 11.30am on Oct 10, 2022, which killed Secondary 2 student Adriel Choo, happened near Sumang Walk in Punggol.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Melissa Heng told the court Adriel left school to go home at about 10.30am that day as school hours were shorter during the examination period.

At a pedestrian crossing in Sumang Walk towards Sumang Link, he began crossing the road when the traffic light signal for pedestrians turned green.

Firhan, who was on his way to his father’s home, ran the red light and collided into Adriel.

A woman who was crossing the road the same time as Adriel saw him flung a distance from the car. Seeing that he was bleeding from his ears and unresponsive, she called 995 for help.

Adriel was taken to Sengkang General Hospital, where doctors found that he had a skull fracture and traumatic brain injury. He died of pneumonia on Nov 2, 23 days after the accident.

Defence lawyer Justin Ng of Kalco Law said Firhan’s attention had been drawn to the green traffic light signal at a major traffic junction – which was located beyond the pedestrian crossing where the accident happened – and believed he had the right of way to proceed straight.

This was an error of judgment, rather than consciously taking a risk to beat the red light, which would amount to rashness or recklessness, said Mr Ng.

However, Mr Ng said this was not highlighted as a mitigating factor for his client, but merely to contrast with other cases of dangerous driving where the drivers were found to have acted rashly.

The lawyer also noted that Firhan, who works at an events management company, was not speeding at the time and had a clean driving record.