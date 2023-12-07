Brothers again: Rival Teochew groups reconcile after six years

SINGAPORE - Two prominent Teochew associations embroiled in a long-drawn and high-profile legal tussle have finally shaken hands and made peace, about six years after they first crossed swords.

The Teochew Poit Ip Huay Kuan and the Ngee Ann Kongsi had been at loggerheads over the historic Teochew Building at 97 Tank Road, which both organisations had jointly occupied for 55 years.

On Dec 7, both announced at the Teochew Building that they have entered into an amicable global settlement agreement to end their dispute relating to the building. The redevelopment plans for the Teochew Building, which have been delayed as a result of the feud, will also continue, with a special redevelopment committee to be formed.

The rear of the existing building will be demolished and a new building built in its place, with over 80 per cent of its layout being for community-purpose use. The iconic original building with the Chinese roof façade will be conserved.

Both groups expressed their gratitude to Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and Second Minister For Law Edwin Tong, who was the guest of honour at the signing ceremony. Mr Tong is also the chairman of the Chinese Community Liaison Group, which strengthens the Government’s relationship with Chinese community organisations. They said that his invaluable advice and discussions with both groups was instrumental to both arriving at an amicable, full and final settlement of the dispute.

“Both organisations are confident that the settlement will promote the interests and welfare of the Teochew community in Singapore preserving the Teochew culture and heritage in Singapore,” they said in a media statement.

As part of the settlement agreement, both parties agreed to keep terms strictly confidential.

Mr Tong said in his address that both parties approached the discussions in a very fair and open-minded spirit, conscious of the larger responsibilities they have in fostering current as well as future relations.

“I was very honoured to be able to play a part in facilitating the settlement of the dispute and to have the opportunity to work hand in hand with both parties here,” he said. “Most importantly, both sides also agreed to work together in the future, and continue to build good relations, and this will serve the Teochew as well as the broader Chinese community very well.”

The Teochew Building holds special historical meaning for the Teochew community in Singapore. Since 1963, many Teochew families have memories of attending school and community events held at the Teochew Building. It was also there that Ngee Ann Polytechnic was founded, back then, as Ngee Ann College.

The building is almost 60 years old and is in need of redevelopment in order to better serve the interests and welfare of the Teochew community in Singapore, the statement said.

Mr Lie Kee Pong, vice-president of Ngee Ann Kongsi, said, “Together with the rest of the Teochew community, we are relieved that the matter is finally amicably resolved and that we have reached a mutually beneficial settlement agreement where both parties will henceforth achieve complete operational and financial independence. We remain committed to continue to strengthen and expand our philanthropic support to benefit all Teochews and Singaporeans.”

He added: “We can finally continue the delayed redevelopment of the Teochew Building – continuing the legacy of our forefathers.”

Huay Kuan president Derek Goh said: “This settlement will enable us to continue with our mission in keeping Teochew arts, culture, and heritage alive for this generation and subsequent generations of Singaporeans. This settlement is a tribute to the relentless efforts of the Huay Kuan’s dedicated negotiation team, many well-intentioned people and the political leadership, and the sincerity of both parties wanting to move forward to cooperate with each other again in upholding Teochew arts, culture, and heritage.”

He added: “We look forward to a new relationship with Ngee Ann Kongsi moving forward, to carry on our forefathers’ vision and mission by leveraging on the foundation they have built for us, to strengthen and to pass on to future generations of Teochews to make Singapore stronger and even more successful!”

The public spat between the two organisations started in 2017.