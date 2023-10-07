Tau sar piah, flaky mooncakes, fish soup: BreadTalk Group’s George Quek serves up Teochew culture

SINGAPORE – When BreadTalk Group founder and chairman George Quek decided to acquire traditional Teochew bakery Thye Moh Chan, his motivation was “half commercial, half sentimental”.

“My dad used to take me to the shop. It was a taste I had grown up with,” he told The Straits Times. “When I found out that it was closing, I decided to preserve it.”

The original Thye Moh Chan opened in Liang Seah Street in 1943, then moved to Lorong 27 Geylang. Known for its handcrafted Teochew baked goods, it attracted a strong following for its signature sweet and salty tau sar piah – a flaky pastry with mung bean filling.

The bakery shuttered in 2011, but the BreadTalk Group bought over the heritage brand in 2012.

“It took me some effort to persuade the owners that I would grow the brand and protect its reputation,” said Mr Quek, who is a Teochew.

Today, Thye Moh Chan has outlets in Chinatown Point, Paragon, Jewel Changi and Nex, with a new one opening in Jurong Point in early 2024. The nostalgic flavours of the pastries are still made largely with time-honoured techniques, while their modern packaging features elements of Teochew heritage, such as Teochew opera.

Thye Moh Chan celebrates its 80th anniversary in October. From Oct 23 to 29, it will sell comforting treats like Teochew bak chang (dumplings), yam cake and yam paste at the Chinatown Point atrium. There will also be an exhibition on Teochew wedding customs and gifts, and live demonstrations of how to make Teochew peanut candy.

The BreadTalk Group will unveil a Toast Box Coffee House in the heritage enclave of Tiong Bahru on Oct 11. The coffee chain will serve up Nanyang favourites such as delightful old-fashioned cakes and kuehs. Customers at the store can also tuck into fish soup from First Street Teochew Fish Soup, whose humble origins date back to 1988 in Upper Serangoon Road. The fish soup store, which is famous for its traditional Teochew pomfret fish soup, was acquired by the Group a few years ago.

The Group also inked a deal with Song Fa Bak Kut Teh, another Teochew brand, in 2018 to expand into new markets such as China and Thailand.

Besides helming a food empire with over 700 outlets worldwide – including brands like Food Republic, Food Junction and Din Tai Fung – Mr Quek prides himself on being someone who serves up Teochew heritage and culture.

“I have always been interested in culture, and the easiest way to... promote heritage and culture is through food,” the 67-year-old said.

“Today, many younger ones do not speak Chinese dialects, and may take some time to understand Teochew opera, for example. However, they can still appreciate Teochew food,” he added.