Celebrating S’pore’s early pioneers on the King of Gambier’s bicentenary

SINGAPORE - Two hundred years ago, an 18-year-old Teochew migrant arrived penniless in Singapore from the Chenghai county of Guangdong province in China.

After working as a clerk aboard trading ships and starting a trading business, he tried growing tea, nutmeg, gambier and pepper but failed despite many attempts.

Only his grit and perseverance kept him going, and he soon earned the title of King of Gambier. In the 19th century, gambier, a native plant in this region, was used as herbal medicine and as a dye and tanning agent.

Mr Seah Eu Chin’s influence did not end there.

The businessman was a mediator who helped quell riots in the Chinese community, and was one of the founders of The Ngee Ann Kongsi, a non-profit Teochew philanthropic organisation that was started to provide welfare services for its members.

Today, it focuses on educational, cultural and charitable activities in Singapore that benefit the larger society.

To commemorate the bicentenary of his arrival, his descendant, Mr Shawn Seah, 37, has penned a children’s book series to celebrate the values of Singapore’s early pioneers.

Mr Shawn Seah, the author of Our Amazing Pioneers, is a fifth-generation descendant of Mr Seah, who had four sons and three daughters, including the famous businessmen and community leaders Seah Liang Seah and Seah Peck Seah.

Today, several streets in Singapore are named after members of the Seah family, such as Eu Chin Street in Tiong Bahru, Liang Seah Street in Bugis, Peck Seah Street in Tanjong Pagar, and Seah Street in Bras Basah.

Besides Seah Eu Chin and Seah Liang Seah, the other pioneers featured in the series of 10 non-fiction children’s books are Tan Seng Poh, Tan Tock Seng, Tan Kim Seng, Ngeow Cher Seong, Edwin Tessensohn, Syed Omar Aljunied, Syed Mohamed Alsagoff and Naraina Pillai.

Among them, businessman Tan Tock Seng was known as “Captain of the Chinese” for his role in settling disputes among Chinese migrants. He was also instrumental in building the Hokkien Huay Kuan, Thian Hock Keng temple and Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Pillai Road in Serangoon is named after building contractor and textile merchant Naraina Pillai, an Indian community leader who built the Sri Mariamman temple.

Arab merchant Syed Omar Aljunied, who prospered from trade and property investments, commissioned the first mosque in Singapore, the Masjid Omar Kampong Melaka in 1820. He also donated land for St Andrew’s Cathedral and the Tan Tock Seng Hospital. Aljunied Road was named after him.

Mr Shawn Seah is a heritage enthusiast who has penned books like My Father’s Kampung: A History Of Aukang And Punggol (2020), Leader And Legislator: Seah Liang Seah (2019) and Seah Eu Chin: His Life & Times (2nd edition in 2019).

However, writing for children is a first and he takes his inspiration from his two-year-old daughter.