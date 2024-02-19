BG Kelvin Fan to take over from MG Kelvin Khong as air force chief on March 22

SINGAPORE – Brigadier-General Kelvin Fan Sui Siong will replace Major-General Kelvin Khong Boon Leong as Chief of Air Force on March 22, said the Ministry of Defence (Mindef).

This change is part of the continuing process of leadership renewal in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), said Mindef in a Feb 19 statement.

“MG Khong’s future plans are being finalised,” it added.

BG Fan, 44, joined the SAF in 1998 and has held a range of senior command and staff appointments within Mindef and the SAF.

These include commanding officer of 163 Squadron, head of Air Plans, director of the Defence Policy Office, head of Air Operations, commander of Air Defence and Operations Command, and chief of staff – air staff.

He also spearheaded the Total Defence 40 campaign and the inaugural Total Defence exercise, Exercise SG Ready, in 2024.

Mindef thanked MG Khong, who was appointed Chief of Air Force on March 22, 2019, for his “sterling leadership and distinguished service” to both Mindef and the SAF.

“Under his stewardship, the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) maintained a high level of operational readiness to safeguard Singapore’s sovereignty, and achieved operational success across a wide range of missions,” said Mindef.

MG Khong also led the RSAF in its participation in humanitarian and disaster relief missions, such as the delivery of aid for Gaza and the airlift operations to take Afghan evacuees from Qatar to Germany.

MG Khong, 48, joined the RSAF in 1995 and has held several senior command and staff appointments during his career.

These include commanding officer of 149 Squadron, head of Air Plans, head of Air Operations, commander of Air Combat Command, chief of staff – air staff and chief of staff – joint staff.