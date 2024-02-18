Air force chief outlines RSAF’s priorities as threats emerge from ongoing conflicts

SINGAPORE - The emerging threats from wars in Europe and the Middle East have reinforced “clear priorities” for the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF), including the need to develop innovative solutions that are cost- and operationally effective, said Major-General Kelvin Khong.

In a written interview, Singapore’s Chief of Air Force flagged the increased contestation in air littorals – the airspaces between ground forces and high-altitude fighter jets or bombers – in recent conflicts.

The threats include small, low-cost unmanned aerial systems and loitering munitions, said MG Khong in response to questions from local media and defence publications ahead of the Singapore Airshow.

Loitering munitions are autonomous drones with warheads that can loiter in an area till they identify a target and attack.

MG Khong also cited commercial off-the-shelf drones employing shuttlecock grenades.

For instance, the Ukrainian army fitted grenades with three-dimensional printed stabilisation fins, lifted by commercial drones to be dropped vertically onto targets. Likewise, the Houthis in Yemen employed attack drones to target commercial vessels in the Red Sea, he said.

In addressing these threats, a key challenge is the cost imbalance that will arise if the RSAF continues using traditional means, he noted. These traditional capabilities cost more.

While conventional air power capabilities are still important, the RSAF will require innovative and sustainable solutions against such threats, he added.

“(We need) to have the ability to rapidly prototype and operationalise new capabilities.”

The Russia-Ukraine conflict also reinforced the importance of achieving air superiority, he said.

“If either side had achieved air superiority, the conflict would have taken on a very different trajectory. There is a higher probability that it would not be so long and protracted,” he added.

Turning to the RSAF’s aircraft fleet, MG Khong announced a life extension programme for the AH-64D Apache multi-mission helicopters, to ensure they remain operationally ready beyond 2030.

The AH-64D, effective for both day and night and under all weather conditions, has been used by the RSAF since 1999.

MG Khong added that the H225M medium-lift helicopters have fully taken over search and rescue missions from the AS332M Super Pumas, which have been in service since 1983. The H225M has about 20 per cent longer range capability than the Super Pumas, and will meet the Singapore Armed Forces’ requirements more efficiently, he said.