Bakery Gin Thye fined for storing more than 1,500kg of meat products without licence

PHOTO: SINGAPORE FOOD AGENCY
Mar 13, 2024
Mar 13, 2024

SINGAPORE - Bakery Gin Thye was fined $4,000 on March 13 for operating an unlicensed cold store, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA). 

On Sep 6, 2023, officers found that the bakery, which sells confectioneries for events such as weddings, had been storing more than 1,500kg of meat products in a refrigerated container. 

The container, which was located at 10 Admiralty Street, was not licensed as a cold store, said the agency.

The products were subsequently seized by SFA. 

“Illegal storage of meat and seafood at unlicensed facilities pose a food safety risk,” said SFA, adding that cold stores for such products can only be operated with a valid licence. 

Those guilty of storing such products illegally can be jailed up to 12 months, fined up to $10,000, or both.

