1,400kg of undeclared food imports from Thailand seized: SFA, ICA

SINGAPORE – Some 1.4 tonnes of illegally imported seafood, vegetables and food products from Thailand were seized by the authorities at Tuas Checkpoint during routine checks on delivery trucks.

Officers from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) alerted the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) after noticing discrepancies in a Malaysia-registered truck’s consignment during a spot check on Feb 7, the authorities said in a joint statement on March 1.

SFA then found and seized some 1,400kg in undeclared food products, including meat, fruit, vegetables, seafood and processed food.

Food can be imported into Singapore only by licensed importers. Every consignment must be declared and accompanied with a valid import permit, said SFA.

The agency is following up with further investigations and will not hesitate to take enforcement action, it added.

Those found guilty of illegally importing meat and seafood products could be fined up to $10,000, jailed up to 12 months, or both.

Those found guilty of illegally importing fresh fruit and vegetables could be fined up to the same maximum amount and jailed up to three years, or both.

First-time offenders convicted of illegally importing processed food face a fine of up to $1,000, and up to $2,000 on subsequent convictions.