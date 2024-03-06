Chewly Cashew Nut Cookies from Malaysia recalled as peanut allergen not declared on packaging

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has ordered a recall of a brand of cookies from Malaysia after checks found that it contained an undeclared peanut allergen.

Peanut was found in Chewly Cashew Nut Cookies but was not stated on its packaging, SFA said on March 6.

As peanut is an allergen, the agency has directed importer Ja Lan Tiong to recall the affected batch of cookies. The recall is under way.

Allergen in food can cause an allergic reaction in people who are sensitive to it.

Under Singapore’s food regulations, products containing ingredients that are known to cause hypersensitivity must be declared on packaging labels, said SFA.

“All ingredients in pre-packed food should also be specified on the product label in descending order of the proportions by weight in which they are present,” it added.

Generally, peanut does not pose a food safety issue to people, SFA said. Those who bought the cookies and are intolerant of or allergic to peanut should not eat them.

If they have consumed the cookies, they should seek medical advice if they are worried about their health, SFA added.

Consumers can contact the retailer they patronised for more information.