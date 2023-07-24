Private-hire car population up 11.3 per cent as demand for services grows; taxi numbers shrink

SINGAPORE - The number of private-hire cars has increased by 11.3 per cent over the last 12 months to 76,686 in June, as operators grew their fleets to meet rising demand for ride-hailing services from returning tourists.

High certificate of entitlement (COE) prices, which push up the cost of cars, have driven some consumers to turn to renting and ride hailing as well, observers said.

The private-hire car population as at end-June was just 455 units shy of the peak in 2019, when there were 77,141 cars for self-drive rental and ride hailing. The number of such cars dropped between 2020 and 2021 with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, but started recovering in 2022.

Singapore University of Social Sciences associate professor of economics Walter Theseira said: “The private-hire car population had shrunk due to lack of demand during Covid-19, and the surge in demand after the pandemic has caught the players by surprise. So the fleets are slowly rebounding.”

Goldbell Corporation board adviser Ng Lee Kwang, who also teaches transport topics at the Singapore Institute of Management, said the return of tourism has created a lot more demand for ride-hailing services. He expects demand to continue to grow, pointing out that tourist numbers from China have yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels.

But he said this does not mean that the population of private-hire cars will continue growing, as current COE premiums may be too high for fleet operators to be able to rent out their cars profitably.

In contrast, Mr Nicholas Wong, general manager of Honda agent Kah Motor, expects there will be even more private-hire cars to come, as there is still “plenty of latent demand” from car-sharing operators competing for market dominance.

He cited a September 2022 report about car-sharing company BlueSG planning to add up to 500 new Opel Corsa-e hatchbacks to its fleet. This model is currently used only by BlueSG and not sold to private individuals.

Based on vehicle population data, there were 73 Opel electric cars as at end-2022. In the first six months of 2023, there were 90 registrations of electric hatchbacks from the German brand.

Car-sharing outfit GetGo continues to expand as well. In February, the company raised $20 million to grow its fleet, which currently stands at more than 2,100 cars. GetGo targets to have 10,000 “greener vehicles” by 2030.

The rebound in the number of private-hire cars comes at a time when there are fewer COEs to register vehicles.

In total, there were 13,002 COEs used to register cars in the first six months of 2023, down 20.9 per cent from 16,440 in the same period in 2022.