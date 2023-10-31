askST: I’m a freelancer. What can I do if my client won’t pay me?

SINGAPORE – The deadline has come and gone but still no pay cheque.

A number of freelance content creators who worked with creative agency GetCraft are still owed their salaries, despite a promise to honour the payments by the end of September.

Founded in Indonesia and incorporated in Singapore, GetCraft is a creative directory that links businesses vetted content creators. Its chief executive officer Patrick Searle, had told The Straits Times that it was having a cashflow issue due to a third-party investor having difficulty “onshoring” money to Singapore.

If you are a freelancer in a similar predicament, what can you do to increase your odds of recovering your payment? Here’s what the experts say.

Q: My client refuses to pay me long after I have delivered my work. What can I do?

A: If your client is based in Singapore, you can consider filing a claim at the Small Claims Tribunal, said a spokesperson for the Visual, Audio, Creative Content Professionals Association (Vicpa), which was founded in 2021 to champion the interests of freelancers.

Filing a small claim tends to be a simpler, quicker and cheaper solution than starting a lawsuit, said Vicpa, which is part of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC).

The filing fees can be as low as $10 if you are claiming up to $5,000 as an individual. The fees will be higher if you are claiming a larger amount, and if you are claiming on behalf of your registered business.

The Small Claims Tribunal has a claim limit of $20,000 for registered businesses. The cap can be raised to $30,000, provided that both you and your client agree to sign a memorandum of consent.

You should file the claim within two years from the time you are owed payment.

However, you cannot file a small claim if your client is based overseas.

You also cannot claim against a bankrupt client or a business that is in liquidation unless you have permission from the High Court.

In such cases, you will have to seek legal advice if you wish to pursue the case.