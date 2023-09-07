Creative agency GetCraft questioned over failure to pay influencers

SINGAPORE - When local blogger Ang Chiew Ting agreed to work with creative agency GetCraft to create content for a beverage brand in July 2022, she did not know that the Indonesia-headquartered company had not been paying some influencers for their work.

The 36-year-old, who is better known by her online moniker Bong Qiuqiu, told The Straits Times: “When my assistant was in talks with GetCraft for this project, we were not aware that many content creators were owed money, some as far as back as 2021.”

After a few revisions, she posted her deliverables on Instagram in October 2022.

Her team then sent GetCraft an invoice, but did not hear from the agency.

“We started chasing them for payment only from January this year,” Ms Ang said, adding that GetCraft often took very long to respond to her queries.

To date, she still has not received the four-figure payment for her work.

GetCraft positions itself as a “premium creative directory” that connects companies with vetted content creators and media providers for their marketing needs.

According to Crunchbase, which provides business information about private and public companies, GetCraft was founded in Jakarta in 2014.

In 2016, it was incorporated in Singapore with a registered address at Frasers Tower, according to Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority records. Its global Instagram account was last updated in 2021.

In August, Ms Ang’s plight came to light when she responded to an Instagram post by Ms Chrysan Lee, another affected influencer with more than 100,000 followers.

On Aug 17, Ms Lee posted a video in which she detailed her frustrations with an agency that had ghosted her and failed to pay her.