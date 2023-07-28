askST: Can someone based overseas be sued in Singapore?

SINGAPORE - Ministers K. Shanmugam and Vivian Balakrishnan have threatened to sue Mr Lee Hsien Yang for defamation if he does not apologise for making false allegations relating to their rental of two black-and-white bungalows in Ridout Road.

Mr Lee is currently living overseas.

The Straits Times speaks to lawyers to understand if a civil suit can be filed against an individual who is not in Singapore, and if a trial can be conducted in his absence.

Q: Can a civil suit be filed in Singapore when the defendant is not in the country?

A: Yes, as long as the Singapore Courts have jurisdiction over the matter, said lawyers.

Mr John Lim, managing director of LIMN Law Corporation, said the plaintiff must file an originating claim, which is a formal document addressed to the defendant to notify them of the proceedings.

The court, in hearing the application for service out of jurisdiction, will consider a number of factors, including whether it is the appropriate court to hear the action and which country the defendant is currently residing in.

Mr Lim said that if the damages sought exceed $250,000, then the case will be filed and heard in the High Court. The State Courts hear matters where the value of the claim does not exceed $250,000.

Q: What course of action can the defendant take?

A: A defendant who wishes to contest the originating claim must first serve a notice of intention to contest, and file and serve his defence.

“For a defendant who is served out of Singapore, he must file a defence within five weeks after the originating claim is served on him,” said Mr Lim.

If he does not file and serve a notice of intention to contest, or not contest, or defence, within the prescribed time limits, then the applicant may enter a default judgment, added lawyer Mohamed Fazal Abd Hamid of IRB Law.

Q: How can a trial on a civil matter be held in absentia?

A: The trial can proceed if a party to the civil proceedings has notice of the hearing but fails to attend it.

The court can also give judgement against the defendant in his absence.

Mr Lim said the defendant “may elect to give evidence through video link and seek the court’s permission to do so”.