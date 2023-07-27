Shanmugam, Vivian to sue Lee Hsien Yang for defamation over Ridout Rd claims if he does not apologise

On Tuesday, Mr Lee, the younger son of Singapore’s first prime minister Lee Kuan Yew and the brother of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, was asked to carry a correction notice on a Facebook post he made on Sunday that commented on the Ridout Road saga.

He was issued the correction direction under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma), Singapore’s fake news law.

The direction to do so was issued by Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong.

A press release from the Law Ministry said on Tuesday that Mr Lee’s Facebook post on Sunday had made three untrue statements.

These included that the state had paid for the renovations to 26 and 31 Ridout Road because the properties were leased by the two ministers, and that trees at the two properties were allowed to be felled because the properties were leased by them. The third statement was about SPH Media Trust.

Mr Lee put up the correction notice on Tuesday night, but made a new post that called the Pofma notice misleading and stated that he stood by what he had said.

The issue of the Ridout Road rentals was debated in Parliament in July, following a Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) investigation and a review by Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean.

The six-hour debate on July 3 saw Mr Shanmugam, Dr Balakrishnan, SM Teo and Mr Tong answer questions from MPs from both sides of the aisle.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong also spoke, and said he had asked the CPIB to conduct a formal investigation, so as to establish definitively if there was any corruption or wrongdoing, notwithstanding his confidence in both ministers and the system.