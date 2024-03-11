Art galleries, restaurants at Gillman Barracks yet to make plans, awaiting talks with authorities

SINGAPORE – Tenants at art and lifestyle enclave Gillman Barracks said they will not make hasty decisions about their leases following the news of the 6.6 ha site’s potential redevelopment for housing, announced in Parliament on March 5.

Heritage and environment impact studies for the site at the southern end of Alexandra Road are slated to conclude in 2026. The unknown outcome of those studies, and the guarantee that tenants will be able to stay on till the end of their leases, also mean they will treat it as status quo for now.

The 11 art galleries there said they await more concrete consultations with the authorities, noting that the 2030 date – when the last of the tenants’ leases will expire – is still too distant to make plans meaningfully.

They also lamented the impending loss of an unconventional art space, where galleries in colonial buildings are sited among rugged greenery, with wide open car parks for outdoor performances that conjure up a relaxed, edgy vibe.

Mr Sundaram Tagore, founder of Sundaram Tagore Gallery, said: “We take pride in this beautiful, green enclave where our gallery space is housed, and believe that the Singapore Government will act in the best interests of all stakeholders involved.”

He said the gallery has done enough to justify its existence there, including bringing in big names like Japanese artist Hiroshi Senju, known internationally for his large-scale waterfall paintings.

“We have mounted significant contemporary art exhibitions here year after year, drawing artists and collectors from around the world to Singapore,” he said.

Sundaram Tagore Gallery is one of the original wave of 13 galleries that answered the Government’s call in 2012, when it launched Gillman Barracks as Singapore’s art district after a $10 million makeover.

Since then, the enclave has acquired a prestige for its mix of international and local galleries and artists, and the crowd of young art aficionados and veteran collectors it manages to attract, especially during festival seasons.

But outside of peak periods, footfall has been low.