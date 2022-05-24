Gillman Barracks to have farmers' markets, more F&B options as part of rejuvenation plans

SINGAPORE - Farmers' markets, bistros and farm-to-table restaurants are among some offerings that visitors to Gillman Barracks can expect in future after plans to rejuvenate the area into a lifestyle enclave are completed.

The Singapore Land Authority (SLA) on Tuesday (May 24) announced plans to introduce more food and beverage and lifestyle concepts - such as unique dining experiences and workshops - to the former military barracks-turned-arts enclave.

SLA will also upgrade the area's infrastructure, including adding covered walkways and building a new playground for families with children.

This is the latest attempt to inject vibrancy into the arts cluster off Alexandra Road, which had seen various art galleries pull out in previous years due to low footfall and poor sales.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong said Gillman Barracks' rejuvenation, which will be carried out across two phases from February this year to early next year, is part of SLA's efforts to unlock greater value from state properties.

"By creating more exciting and varied lifestyle, arts and creative spaces, the rejuvenation effort will add to the vibrancy of the precinct for all to enjoy," he said.