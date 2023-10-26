Angry birds! Crows attack Orchard Road pedestrians

SINGAPORE - At least two crows have been seen attacking people walking just outside an entrance to the Orchard Central mall.

The attacks have prompted the National Parks Board (NParks) to remove nests in the area on Thursday “to prevent similar incidents”.

The Straits Times understands the feathered couple was otherwise not disturbed.

On Thursday afternoon, the two birds were spotted harassing unsuspecting passers-by, with ST observing about 10 attacks an hour during a visit to the area.

Taking off from street signs, the birds swooped in from behind the victims, grazing their shoulders with their talons and pecking at their necks and ears. After each attack, they were seen retreating to a particular tree, close to the mall’s outdoor escalator.