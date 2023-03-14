NParks traps crows and removes nests after bird attacks in Serangoon Avenue 3

SINGAPORE - The National Parks Board (NParks) is working with other agencies to remove crow nests in Serangoon Avenue 3, following several attacks on residents.

NParks director of wildlife management and outreach How Choon Beng said the agency was notified of four cases of attack around the area as of Friday.

He added that NParks is aware of a March 7 video of a woman being attacked by crows while walking along the street, which was posted on social media.

NParks has begun carrying out population control measures, including crow trapping and surveying the surrounding area to detect the presence of other nests or fledglings, said Mr How in response to queries from The Straits Times.

The birds will eventually be euthanised.

Similar measures were taken by NParks and the Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council near Block 110, Bishan Street 12 in February. Residents and passers-by had reported a spate of crow attacks when walking along the footpath in Bishan Road.

Mr How noted that house crows are an invasive species that are not native to Singapore.

“Being particularly protective of their young, they may attack when their chicks are in the nest or when they feel that their young are threatened,” he said.

To ensure that crow population control is carried out in a humane and safe manner, NParks adopts science-based and internationally-accepted methods of trapping and subsequent euthanasia, said Mr How.

NParks conducts estate-wide crow nest surveys monthly and works with town councils to remove these nests on a regular basis to minimise crow attack occurrences.

“The public can help to mitigate population growth and congregation issues by not feeding birds and disposing of food scraps properly,” said Mr How.

Mdm Sharon Kwek, 56, a stall owner in a coffeeshop in Serangoon Avenue 3, said that she fears being the next victim of the crows.

“I do not dare to walk along that path towards the coffeeshop as long as the crows are still there.” she said in Mandarin.