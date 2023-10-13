All aboard the RSS Endeavour: Navy@Vivo exhibition returns after 4 years

SINGAPORE – Those who have always wondered what it is like to work and live on the high seas can get a taste of navy life this November, as the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) brings back its signature community outreach event after a three-year hiatus.

Members of the public will get to board one of the RSN’s largest ships, and take a ride on a naval transport boat to see Singapore’s southern coastline, when Navy@Vivo23 returns to VivoCity shopping mall from Nov 17 to 19.

The Endurance-class Landing Ship Tank (LST), RSS Endeavour, will be berthed alongside the VivoCity Promenade for visitors to board and learn about its roles and capabilities, and what it takes to operate the vessel.

An S-70B Seahawk Naval Helicopter will be on display on its flight deck.

From RSS Endeavour, visitors can board a fast craft utility for a ride along the coastline. They can expect stunning views of the Singapore skyline as they sail past key maritime landmarks such as Tanjong Berlayer, Pulau Bukom, as well as the Keppel and Brani Container Terminals.

The fast craft utility is used to transport personnel, equipment and supplies from ship to shore.

At the VivoCity Amphitheatre, visitors can catch physical training demonstrations by the Naval Diving Unit using an inflatable boat, naval-themed performances by the SAF Central Band, and performances by the SAF Music and Drama Company.

Younger visitors can also enjoy storytelling sessions at library@harbourfront, where men and women from the navy will be reading stories from the Ahoy, Navy! series of children’s books.

While the event is free, members of the public will have to ballot for tickets for the LST ship visit, fast craft ride, and some activities such as the amphitheatre performances and children’s storytelling sessions.

Those without tickets have free access to exhibitions at the Central Court of VivoCity to learn more about the importance of the sea to Singapore, and the role the RSN plays in safeguarding the Republic.