Revamped museum tells story of Singapore’s navy and maritime history

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Navy Museum at Changi Naval Base reopened on Saturday after its exhibition galleries were refreshed with new programmes to help visitors learn about the role of the navy in Singapore’s development.
Among the highlights is the RSS Panglima exhibit, which was the navy’s first ship.
Artefacts such as the helm, bell and propeller from the wooden vessel, as well as other historical documentation that chart the navy’s progress, are on display.
Another first is the exhibit that features actual equipment from a Challenger-class submarine.
This includes the manoeuvring control console, which is used by the crew to steer the submarine as well as control the depth where it will operate.
The Challenger-class submarine was built in the 1960s and used by the Swedish Navy. It was later bought by the Singapore Navy and adapted to the tropical operating conditions.
The revamp of the museum started in 2021.
At a media briefing on Saturday, Mr Joseph Tan, chief executive of Defence Collective Singapore (DCS), said that another change at the museum was making it publicly accessible.
Previously, visitors had to exchange passes before entering the museum, which was part of the restricted area within Changi Naval Base.
Mr Tan believes that visitors can even cycle to the museum, as it is connected to Tanah Merah Coast Road, which has a dedicated on-road cycling lane.
DCS, set up by the Ministry of Defence, looks after defence and military museums. The Navy Museum is the second museum to be revamped under DCS after the Singapore Discovery Centre, which reopened in 2020 after a refresh.
Another museum lined up for a revamp is the Army Museum at the Safti Military Institute in Jurong. It is likely to be ready by late-2025 or 2026.
Studies are still under way on the Air Force Museum, located at Paya Lebar Airbase. It is not yet decided if the museum will remain where it is after the airbase is relocated in the 2030s.
The NS Gallery, which is being built within the new NS Square in Marina Bay, remains on track to be open by 2027, but Mr Tan qualified that this will depend on how the construction of the NS Square progresses.
Meanwhile, DCS is working with schools and other public institutions to bring more visitors to the Navy Museum.
Mr Tan said that the National Cadet Corps (Sea) has already signed up for regular activities with the museum.
In addition to ensuring that the exhibitions are up-to-date, the Navy Museum launched three different programmes for groups.
These include an activities-based guided tour and hands-on activities relating to submarines and seafaring. They are designed for different age groups and advance bookings are required.
Mr Tan said that DCS is also looking to hold camps at the Navy Museum as another way to bring in more visitors.
Senior Minister of State for Defence Heng Chee How, who was the guest of honour at the reopening event, attributed Singapore’s success as a maritime hub and sovereign maritime nation to the role and effectiveness of the Republic of Singapore Navy.
The Navy Museum moved to its current location in May 2012. Collectively, the Singapore Discovery Centre and the military museums attract more than 400,000 visitors annually.
Visitors can check navymuseum.defencecollectivesg.com for information.