Revamped museum tells story of Singapore’s navy and maritime history

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Navy Museum at Changi Naval Base reopened on Saturday after its exhibition galleries were refreshed with new programmes to help visitors learn about the role of the navy in Singapore’s development.

Among the highlights is the RSS Panglima exhibit, which was the navy’s first ship.

Artefacts such as the helm, bell and propeller from the wooden vessel, as well as other historical documentation that chart the navy’s progress, are on display.

Another first is the exhibit that features actual equipment from a Challenger-class submarine.

This includes the manoeuvring control console, which is used by the crew to steer the submarine as well as control the depth where it will operate.

The Challenger-class submarine was built in the 1960s and used by the Swedish Navy. It was later bought by the Singapore Navy and adapted to the tropical operating conditions.