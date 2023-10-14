Air quality in Singapore not expected to reach unhealthy levels on Sunday: NEA

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans can proceed with their activities on Sunday as they normally would, as the air quality is not expected to reach unhealthy levels.
The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) for Singapore for Sunday is forecast to be in the moderate (51 to 100) range.
However, there is a chance of slight haze affecting Singapore if the regional haze situation escalates, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) in its daily haze advisory on Saturday.
As at 6pm on Saturday, Singapore’s 24-hour PSI reading ranged between 52 and 69, falling within the moderate range.
Some 68 hotspots were detected, mostly in the southern and central parts of Sumatra, fewer than the 126 hotspots detected on Friday, NEA said.
Singapore and the surrounding region are expected to experience dry weather over the next few days, with prevailing winds expected to blow mostly from the south, it added.
The one-hour PM2.5 concentration readings were in the normal range, falling between 11 and 30 micrograms per cubic m of air, as at 6pm on Saturday. PM2.5 refers to fine particles – usually airborne – that are 2.5 microns or smaller and can be lodged deep in the lungs, posing severe health risks.
The health impact of haze depends on one’s health, the PSI level, and the length and intensity of outdoor activity.
NEA advises the public to check the one-hour PM2.5 concentration readings before carrying out any outdoor activities.
“Use the 24-hour PSI forecast and corresponding health advisories for planning next day outdoor activities,” it added.