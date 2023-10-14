Air quality in Singapore not expected to reach unhealthy levels on Sunday: NEA

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans can proceed with their activities on Sunday as they normally would, as the air quality is not expected to reach unhealthy levels.

The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) for Singapore for Sunday is forecast to be in the moderate (51 to 100) range.

However, there is a chance of slight haze affecting Singapore if the regional haze situation escalates, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) in its daily haze advisory on Saturday.

As at 6pm on Saturday, Singapore’s 24-hour PSI reading ranged between 52 and 69, falling within the moderate range.

Some 68 hotspots were detected, mostly in the southern and central parts of Sumatra, fewer than the 126 hotspots detected on Friday, NEA said.