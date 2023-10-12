Haze could return to Singapore skies this weekend if dry conditions persist, wind direction shifts: NEA

SINGAPORE - The number of hot spots in Sumatra has nearly tripled to 176 from 66 yesterday, and if dry conditions in the region persist, there is a chance Singapore skies will be hazy at the weekend.

The National Environment Agency (NEA), in its daily haze advisory on Thursday, said moderate to dense smoke haze was observed over southern Sumatra from satellite imagery.

Dry conditions in the region, it added, are likely to continue tomorrow, and the winds are expected to blow mostly from the southeast. For the next 24 hours, the 24-hr PSI for Singapore is forecast to be in the moderate range, it said.

The advisory said: “Dry conditions are forecast to persist over the coming weekend. There is a chance of transboundary haze affecting Singapore over the weekend if the haze situation escalates and the prevailing winds shift to blow from the south or south-west.”

On Thursday, it was partly cloudy over Singapore and the 24-hour Pollutant Standard Index (PSI) reading was within the moderate range.

At 6pm, the one-hour PM2.5 concentration readings were also in the normal range, falling between 12 and 24 micrograms per cubic m of air. PM2.5 refers to fine particles – usually airborne – that are 2.5 microns or smaller.