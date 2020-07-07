After a looooong wait, the zoo reopens

It's feeding time for Marco, a 16-year-old Baringo giraffe who gets a treat from a young visitor at at the Singapore Zoo.

After nearly three months of closure since the start of the circuit breaker in April, the zoo - along with the River Safari and Jurong Bird Park - reopened their doors to the public yesterday.

Close to 2,000 people visited the zoo on the first day of reopening. As it was also the Youth Day school holiday yesterday, many of the visitors to the zoo were families with children.

Each wildlife park can host up to 25 per cent of its capacity at any one time. All visitors to the parks must buy tickets online, as well as book their time of entry, before their visit.

They also have to book online to participate in animal-feeding sessions, which currently are carried out only with the giraffes, white rhinoceros and Aldabra giant tortoises.

The parks have safety measures in place and are also using technology to monitor the number of visitors in real time.