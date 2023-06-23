‘A window to an alien world’: How one macro photographer’s quest may have led him to discover a new species

Mr Nicky Bay was on a photography field trip in 2022 with his friends when he came across a “Singapore Tiger”.
The animal, which he photographed and catalogued on his website, was not a man-eating cat, but an isopod - a land-dwelling crustacean that lives in soil and eats decaying plant matter.
Since it had an orange body and black stripes, Mr Bay dubbed it the “Singapore Tiger”. It is just one of the 160 isopods that he has cataloged online since he started photographing these critters two years ago.
But what sets these tigers apart, other than their striking appearance, is the fact that it might be a previously undiscovered species.
“Obviously I was very excited when I first saw it! I informed my friends to shout for me whenever they saw an isopod and when they shouted that night, it proved to be a very different isopod. I even sent photos to the local isopod Telegram group, much to their excitement,” he told The Straits Times.
Mr Bay, 45, consulted isopod taxonomy enthusiasts, and found that the specimens do not fit into any known genus. But he also said that the family of isopods the “Singapore Tiger” belongs to is poorly studied in the region, and that there may well be hundreds of isopod species in Southeast Asia that are new to science.
The chief technology officer said he photographed the tigers in the eastern half of Singapore but declined to be more specific, for fear that enthusiasts may attempt to harvest some of them for their own collections.
Dr Lam Weng Ngai from Nanyang Technological University’s Asian School of the Environment said the isopod species that Mr Bay discovered is likely a new, undescribed one. “It is very attractive and definitely a very noteworthy discovery,” he said.
“Unfortunately, formally describing new isopod species is rather difficult, as there are very few isopod taxonomists (scientists that specialise in describing and classifying species) working in the region. Even some of the most popular and commonly circulated isopods in the pet trade are undescribed.”
With isopod keeping becoming more popular in Singapore as the Covid-19 pandemic ebbed, Mr Bay set out to catalogue various species of isopods in 2021 after he noticed a lack of websites with comprehensive information or detailed photos of these creatures.
The 45-year-old, who is also a macro photography enthusiast, has snapped photos of both rare and common arthropods including beetles, flies, ants and spiders for 15 years, and has uploaded nearly 43,000 photos to his Flickr account chronicling his hobby.
Mr Bay has also travelled to the homes of local isopod collectors to photograph their pets, and recently launched a separate website for isopod-focused content, cataloging the various species he has photographed.
“Macro photography allows me to discover intricate details in nature’s creations right under our noses,” Mr Bay, who fell in love with the art in 2008.
“I call it a window to an alien world.”