‘A window to an alien world’: How one macro photographer’s quest may have led him to discover a new species

Mr Nicky Bay was on a photography field trip in 2022 with his friends when he came across a “Singapore Tiger”.

The animal, which he photographed and catalogued on his website, was not a man-eating cat, but an isopod - a land-dwelling crustacean that lives in soil and eats decaying plant matter.

Since it had an orange body and black stripes, Mr Bay dubbed it the “Singapore Tiger”. It is just one of the 160 isopods that he has cataloged online since he started photographing these critters two years ago.

But what sets these tigers apart, other than their striking appearance, is the fact that it might be a previously undiscovered species.