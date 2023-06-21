New interactive tour of invertebrates part of Singapore Zoo’s 50th anniversary celebration

SINGAPORE – A new tour at the Singapore Zoo to celebrate its 50th anniversary lets visitors get up close with the likes of the green bottle blue tarantula and the red-winged green giant stick insect. They can even handle the invertebrates, offering them a rare glimpse of how the zoo cares for such creatures.

The tour, which costs $118 per person on weekdays and $148 on weekends, will start on Aug 6 and can be booked via the zoo’s website.

Ms Delvinder Kaur, an animal care officer at Mandai Wildlife Group who helped to develop the tour, said the main objective is to bring visitors closer to invertebrates and educate them about their importance in the ecosystem.

“They’ve got their own likeable points,” said Ms Kaur, who specialises in invertebrates. “The tour is more about showcasing invertebrates in a different light.”

Invertebrates are animals that do not have a backbone, and they make up 95 per cent of all animal species.

Visitors on the tour will be taken into a showroom that regular ticket holders do not have access to.