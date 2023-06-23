‘They’re not insects!’: Isopods grow in popularity as pets in Singapore

They have two pairs of antennae, seven pairs of legs, and some even come in colours that rival a bouquet of flowers.

Isopods are part of nature’s “cleanup crew”. Found in the detritus and soil of forests, fields and gardens all around the world, they feed on rotting leaf litter and dead plants.

These critters are a familiar sight to gardening enthusiasts, but there is a growing community here that keeps them as pets.

The unusual hobby is catching on among isopod enthusiasts, who say there was a spike in interest in these creatures during the Covid-19 period when people were cooped up at home.

In case you were wondering why they may seem familiar - these are not the deep-sea isopods that made the news as ramen toppers last month. These animals are their much smaller terrestrial cousins.