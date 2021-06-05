A future with Covid-19: What would life look like?

With talk of how the coronavirus would be a permanent presence, Insight looks at what living with Covid-19 will be like.

Experts note the possibility of fundamental changes to how Singaporeans play, heal, study, work and engage with one another.
Experts note the possibility of fundamental changes to how Singaporeans play, heal, study, work and engage with one another.ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Political Correspondent
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - You wake up with the slightest case of a runny nose. Mental note: Put on a mask before you leave for the airport - not that it's a must, but just to be safe. After breakfast, you whip out Temasek's newest do-it-yourself Covid-19 test kit, bought over the counter at Guardian pharmacy. Everyone at home breathes negative.

You submit the results as part of the advance check-in process. Also required: Proof of the latest vaccine booster shots - updated for fresh variants - that the family got at the polyclinic yesterday.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 