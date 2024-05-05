71-year-old man among 9 to be charged over outrage of modesty

SINGAPORE - A 71-year-old man is expected to be charged over allegedly molesting and insulting the modesty of two male teenagers on public transport on two separate occasions.

He allegedly molested and insulted the modesty of an 18-year-old man on a public bus on May 17, 2023, and did the same to a 15-year-old boy on a train on May 20, 2023. The man will be charged with four counts of outrage of modesty and two counts of insulting the modesty of a person.

This man is among nine men, aged 26 to 71, who are expected to be charged in court on May 6 over their suspected involvement in separate cases of molestation, said the police on May 5 in a press statement.

The other cases are:

A 68-year-old man allegedly molested a 43-year-old man on March 30, 2024 at a shop along Marina View. The 68-year-old will be charged with one count of outrage of modesty.

A 37-year-old man allegedly molested an 18-year-old woman on Feb 24, 2024 at a beach club along Siloso Beach Walk. He will be charged with two counts of outrage of modesty.

A 48-year-old man allegedly molested a 35-year-old woman on Feb 1, 2024, at a bistro along Selegie Road. He will be charged with one count of outrage of modesty.

A 55-year-old man allegedly molested a 20-year-old man on Jan 25, 2024 in the lift of a commercial building along Yishun Industrial Street 1. He will be charged with three counts of outrage of modesty.

A 49-year-old man allegedly molested a 46-year-old woman on Dec 14, 2023 at a shop along Upper Cross Street. The man will be charged with two counts of outrage of modesty.

A 41-year-old man allegedly molested a 40-year-old woman on Dec 8, 2023 at a commercial building along Kim Seng Promenade. The man will be charged with one count of outrage of modesty.

A 26-year-old man allegedly molested a 25-year-old woman on Oct 8, 2023 at the lift lobby of a residential block along Teban Gardens Road. The man will be charged with one count of outrage of modesty.

A 35-year-old man allegedly molested a 23-year-old woman on a public bus on July 21, 2023. The man will be charged with one count of outrage of modesty.

The offence of outrage of modesty carries a jail term of up to three years, a fine, caning, or any combination of such punishments.

To raise awareness of outrage of modesty and molestation cases on public transport, the Singapore Police Force’s Public Transport Security Command in November 2023 launched the “police concept train” on the North East Line at Harbourfront MRT station. It ran for four weeks.

The train’s six carriages featured cautionary messages on the sides and some floors of their interiors, warning would-be perpetrators against committing such crimes.

This was the first of five concept trains rolled out in partnership with the Land Transport Authority, National Crime Prevention Council, SBS Transit and SMRT Corporation.

The initiative was expected to be fully implemented by February 2024, said the police in a press statement in November 2023.

For four to six weeks each, the other four trains will run on the East-West Line, North-South Line, Circle Line and Downtown Line, said an ST article published on Nov 2, 2023.