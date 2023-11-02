With more molestation cases on public transport, MRT train featuring cautionary messages launched

SINGAPORE - She was on her way home with her fiance, when they saw a man holding his smartphone under the skirt of a girl.

The couple and the man were riding an escalator up to the platform of Yishun MRT station when the pair saw what he was doing.

Even though the suspected voyeur was about 1.8m tall, and Ms Karine Lee, 31, a real estate agent, was only 1.62m tall, she confronted him and called the police when they got off the escalator.

With more molestation cases on the public transport system, and acts of voyeurism still occurring, the police are looking to raise public awareness of such crimes.

In the first six months of 2023, there were 97 molestation cases on public transport, compared to 84 during the same period in 2022. Meanwhile, there were 23 voyeurism cases on public transport in the first half of 2023, down from 35 in the same period last year.

On Thursday, the Singapore Police Force’s Public Transport Security Command (TransCom) launched its first “police concept train” on the North East Line at Harbourfront MRT station. The train’s six carriages feature cautionary messages on the sides and some floors of their interiors, warning would-be perpetrators against committing such crimes.

“Molestation is a crime” is emblazoned in bright red letters on the floors of the standing-only train cabins.

“The penalty for molestation is a jail term of up to 3 years, a fine and/or caning,” says a panel that is on the window in every carriage. “You are being watched,” reads artwork on some of the cabin walls.

There is also advice for potential victims: to take note of the culprit’s appearance and attire, shout for help or call 999, and alert station staff immediately.

This is the first of five concept trains to be rolled out by February 2024, in partnership with the Land Transport Authority (LTA), National Crime Prevention Council, SBS Transit and SMRT Corporation. It began operations on Thursday, and will run for four weeks.

The other four trains will run on the East-West Line, North-South Line, Circle Line and Downtown Line, for four to six weeks each.

The police will also display messages warning against taking upskirt photos or videos on the platform screen doors and escalators of selected MRT stations, and at some bus interchanges.