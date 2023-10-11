Man taken to hospital after his truck skids and hits lamp post in Bras Basah

SINGAPORE – A 36-year-old man was taken to the hospital after the truck he was driving skidded and turned over on its side in Bras Basah on Wednesday morning.

The police said they were alerted to the accident involving a pick-up truck at the junction of Bras Basah Road and Prinsep Street at about 7.40am. The truck was believed to have skidded, said the police, adding that the man was conscious.

A fallen lamp post was seen in front of the School of the Arts Singapore building with debris scattered around the area, while a Nissan truck was lying on its right side in front of Zhang Liang Mala Tang eatery across the road.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force, which was alerted at around the same time, said the man was taken to Singapore General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.