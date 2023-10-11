Man taken to hospital after his truck skids and hits lamp post in Bras Basah

An overturned vehicle and a fallen lamppost seen along Prinsep Street around 9.15am on Oct 11, 2023. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
A Nissan truck is seen lying on its right side on Prinsep Street in front of Zhang Liang Mala Tang eatery. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY
SINGAPORE – A 36-year-old man was taken to the hospital after the truck he was driving skidded and turned over on its side in Bras Basah on Wednesday morning.

The police said they were alerted to the accident involving a pick-up truck at the junction of Bras Basah Road and Prinsep Street at about 7.40am. The truck was believed to have skidded, said the police, adding that the man was conscious.

A fallen lamp post was seen in front of the School of the Arts Singapore building with debris scattered around the area, while a Nissan truck was lying on its right side in front of Zhang Liang Mala Tang eatery across the road.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force, which was alerted at around the same time, said the man was taken to Singapore General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

A fallen lamppost at the junction of Bras Basah Road and Prinsep Street in front of School of the Arts Singapore around 9.15am on Oct 11, 2023.  ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

In April, six men were taken to hospital after the lorry they were riding in mounted a kerb and crashed into a street lamp along Buangkok Green on Saturday.

In September, more than 20 people came forward to rescue three people who were trapped in a van, following an accident in a carpark in Jurong East on Friday night.

