5 S’poreans arrested in anti-drug busts; drugs worth $360,000 seized

SINGAPORE – Five suspected drug offenders, including a 16-year-old, were arrested in anti-drug operations in two separate anti-drug busts conducted on Monday, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Wednesday.

In total, about 2,797g of heroin, 3,361g of cannabis, 384g of methamphetamine (Ice), 43 Ecstasy tablets and 162 Erimin-5 tablets, with an estimated street value of $360,900 were seized in the operations.

The amount of drugs seized is enough to feed the addiction of about 2,030 abusers for a week, CNB said.

In the first bust, officers arrested four Singaporeans in the vicinity of Senja Road. The first arrest, of a 33-year-old man, was made at a staircase landing of a residential block for suspected drug trafficking offences. About 965g of heroin and 24g of Ice were recovered after he was searched.

The officers then raided a flat in the same block that the man was seen leaving earlier and arrested three occupants aged 16, 17 and 39 for suspected drug offences.

Forced entry was made as the occupants had refused to comply with the lawful orders of the officers to open the door, said CNB.

After entering the unit, the officers first arrested the 39-year-old man in the bathroom, where he was suspected to have been disposing controlled drugs into the toilet bowl.