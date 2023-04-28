10 S’poreans arrested in CNB raids; drugs worth $239k seized

SINGAPORE – Ten Singaporeans have been arrested for suspected drug offences and drugs worth a total of $239,000 were seized in Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) operations conducted on Wednesday and Thursday.

About 3.2kg of heroin; 81g of methamphetamine, commonly known as Ice; 30g of ketamine; and four Erimin-5 tablets were seized.

The amount of the heroin and Ice seized is equivalent to one week’s consumption by about 1,550 abusers, CNB said in a statement on Friday.

On Wednesday afternoon, CNB officers arrested three men aged between 45 and 57 for suspected drug offences in the vicinity of Jalan Bukit Merah.

The officers seized about 477g of heroin, cash amounting to $36,550 and various drug paraphernalia.

The 45-year-old man was later escorted to a residential unit in the same area, where about 74g of heroin and 26g of Ice were seized.

In a follow-up to this operation, the next day, CNB officers arrested another three men and a woman, aged between 43 and 60, for suspected drug offences.

Another operation conducted on Wednesday saw CNB officers raiding a flat in the vicinity of Tampines Street 22.

Before the officers could enter the flat, they spotted one of the occupants scaling down the unit’s kitchen window into the flat below. The man, aged 35, was subsequently arrested.

The officers had to make a forced entry into the flat after its occupants did not comply with lawful orders.

Two other men in the flat, aged 40 and 41, were also arrested for suspected drug trafficking offences.

About 32g of Ice, 30g of ketamine, four Erimin-5 tablets, and various drug paraphernalia were seized from within the flat. About 2.6kg of heroin was also found and seized after a further search was conducted at the dry-riser located outside the flat.

The three men were later escorted to their vehicles, where about 23g of Ice, 58 packets of contraband cigarettes, three knives and drug paraphernalia were seized.

CNB’s senior assistant director of intelligence operations, Superintendent William Tan, said: “The recent two operations involving large seizures of controlled drugs, dangerous weapons and cash are timely reminders that we must never let our guard down in our fight against drugs.”

Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing.

Anyone found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin (diamorphine) may face the mandatory death penalty.

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, it is an offence to import, export, possess, sell and consume controlled drugs or products containing controlled drugs.