Smaller-scale works caused majority of fatal and major injuries in construction sector

SINGAPORE – Smaller-scale works such as renovations contributed to the highest number of fatal and major workplace injuries in the construction sector in the first half of 2023, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the ministry said 86 per cent of fatal injuries and 65 per cent of major injuries in the construction sector were caused by smaller-scale works. Major injuries refer to severe non-fatal injuries, which include blindness, amputations and fractures.

The construction sector accounted for seven fatal injuries and 80 major injuries in the first half of 2023, according to the Workplace Safety and Health report released by MOM in September.

After stating it would ramp up checks at smaller construction sites in September, the ministry conducted more than 150 inspections in October. The inspections targeted smaller-scale construction works, including projects with a contract value of less than $5 million, said the ministry in a Facebook post.

Penalties issued included 45 composition fines amounting to $97,000, four stop-work orders and 210 notices of non-compliance.

A project contractor who failed to conduct a risk assessment at a worksite at Jalan Harom Setangkai off Farrer Road was among those who received a penalty. The contractor also failed to implement fall prevention measures and ensure the safe erection of formwork structures.

Additionally, the contractor performed scaffold erection works despite not being an approved scaffold contractor. The ministry subsequently issued the contractor a stop-work order and a $14,000 fine.

Members of the public can play a part in ensuring safety at smaller-scale construction sites, as they are often in public view, said MOM in the Facebook post.

Workers and members of the public are encouraged to report unsafe workplace conditions and employers are urged to ensure safety measures to mitigate risks, it added.

“MOM will not hesitate to take action against errant employers and workers who flout safety rules.”