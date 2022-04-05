285 people probed by police after raids on unlicensed 'KTV-concept' outlets

SINGAPORE - Police are investigating 285 people rounded up in enforcement checks on 152 public entertainment and nightlife outlets between Jan 24 and March 26 this year.

These spots included multiple unlicensed "KTV-concept" outlets, some of which operate within private landed residential properties.

The operators of 27 licensed and unlicensed public entertainment and nightlife outlets allegedly breached public entertainment and liquor control laws, as well as Covid-19 regulations.

On March 6, police responded to a call and discovered an unlicensed "KTV-concept" outlet operating within a private landed residential property along Waringin Walk in the Kembangan estate.

They found 11 people, aged between 24 and 36, on the premises, which offered karaoke, poker tables and dice games in private rooms. Liquor was allegedly supplied illegally as well.