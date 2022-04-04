All nightlife businesses in Singapore can resume from April 19: MTI and MHA

SINGAPORE - After a two-year halt due to the pandemic, all nightlife businesses in Singapore will be allowed to fully reopen from April 19, with Covid-19 safety measures in place, said the authorities on Monday (April 4).

To ensure the safe resumption of the sector, all nightlife establishments will be subjected to safe management measures (SMMs) imposed on food and beverage establishments, retail liquor establishments, and live performances, where applicable.

This will include vaccination-differentiated SMMs (VDS), announced the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in a joint statement.

For nightlife establishments such as nightclubs and discotheques where dancing among patrons is one of the intended activities, a negative antigen rapid test (ART) supervised by a Ministry of Health-approved test provider - either in-person or remotely - will be required for patrons before entry.

The Covid-19 test will be valid for 24 hours from the time of the test result, said the ministries.

The patron must get tested before the start of the visit, and at most 24 hours before the end of the attendance at the event or activity.

The latest move follows the March 24 announcement by the multi-ministry taskforce on Covid-19 to ease SMMs.

This included activity-specific adjustments such as the resumption of nightlife businesses comprising bars, pubs, karaoke establishment, discotheques and nightclubs.