Six arrested, $191,300 worth of drugs seized in two separate cases on same day: CNB

SINGAPORE - Six men have been arrested for suspected drug offences in two separate cases on Wednesday and $191,300 worth of drugs seized.

The drugs seized are enough to feed 980 abusers for a week.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Friday that the drugs seized included heroin and Ice.

On Wednesday afternoon, three Singaporeans, aged 54, 55 and 56, were arrested in a residential unit near Lorong 1 Toa Payoh.

CNB officers had to use force to enter the unit, as the occupants refused to heed orders.

Officers searched the unit and found about 1,066g of heroin, 556g of Ice, 89g of cannabis, three Erimin-5 tablets, eight bottles of methadone and 38g of unknown powdery substances believed to be controlled drugs.

In the second case, three foreigners entering Singapore that same evening were arrested at the Woodlands Checkpoint for suspected drug offences.

They were in a Malaysia-registered vehicle and stopped for security checks. The officers from the K9 unit then detected a bundle of cannabis in the vehicle.

CNB officers were immediately alerted of the detection and arrested the men. Another bundle of cannabis was recovered from the car after further checks. The two bundles weighed about 1,013g.

Investigations into all arrested suspects are ongoing.

Those found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin (diamorphine) or 250g of methamphetamine or 500g of cannabis may face the mandatory death penalty.

CNB, together with the Home Team agencies, will continue to conduct regular checks and launch timely operations to disrupt any attempts of importation and circulation of controlled drugs in Singapore, the statement added.