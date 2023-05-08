2 men arrested, more than 4,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized by Singapore Customs

SINGAPORE – Two men, aged 19 and 26, were arrested last Wednesday, and 4,150 cartons of cigarettes for which duty and goods and services tax (GST) amounting to nearly $450,000 had not been paid were seized.

One of the men was spotted by Singapore Customs officers opening the side door of a van near Tuas Bay Close on Wednesday.

The officers then checked the van and uncovered 2,072 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes, said Singapore Customs in a statement on Monday.

Another man was also arrested after he was seen approaching the van. Investigations later revealed that he allegedly engaged the first man to collect the van at Tuas Bay Close to deliver the cigarettes.

An additional 2,078 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found during a follow-up operation involving another van that was at Tuas Avenue 2.

The cigarettes and vans in both operations were seized, said Singapore Customs, adding that the total unpaid GST and duty amounted to $444,216.

The agency warned that buying, selling, conveying, delivering or storing duty-unpaid goods are serious offences under the Customs Act and GST Act.

Offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded, jailed for up to six years, or both. Vehicles used in such offences are also liable to be forfeited.

Those with information on smuggling activities or evasion of Customs duty or GST can call the Singapore Customs hotline on 1800-233-0000 or e-mail customs_intelligence@customs.gov.sg